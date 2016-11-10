BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Newmont Mining Corp -
* To purchase for cash aggregate combined principal amount of up to $500 million of 3.500% senior notes due 2022 and 5.125% senior notes due 2019
* Newmont announces pricing of debt tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan