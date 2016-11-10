Nov 10 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - net income from continuing operations for Q3 of 2016 was $1.3 million compared to $2.1 million

* Nuvo anticipates signing licensing agreements of pennsaid 2pct covering multiple countries beginning in 2017

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue C$5.5 million