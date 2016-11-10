BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Capstone Infrastructure Corp -
* Q3 revenue rose 35 percent to C$113.6 million
* Quarterly AFFO $25.7
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan