BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Parex Resources Inc :
* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 full year production: 34,000-36,000 BOPD
* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 average production of approximately 34,000-36,000 barrels of oil per day
* Parex Resources - expect that 2017 capital budget of approximately $200-$225 million will be fully funded from funds flow from operations at current brent strip pricing.
* Parex Resources Inc - anticipates production growth of 10 pct-20 pct in 2018
* Parex' 2017 guidance: cash flow funded growth to 34,000-36,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan