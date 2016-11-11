Nov 10 Bengal Energy Ltd :

* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q2 of fiscal 2017 averaged 386 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 35% decrease from previous quarter

* Crude oil sales revenue before hedging gains was $2.3 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017, down 32 percent

* Bengal Energy Ltd- qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results