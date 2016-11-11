BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Fronsac REIT :
* Fronsac REIT - for Q3 2016, recurring FFO per unit was 0.643¢
* Fronsac REIT - increase to annual distribution rate for 2017 to 1.80¢ per unit from 1.63¢, an increase of 10%
* Fronsac REIT announces very strong results for Q3 2016, the December 30th, 2016 regular quarterly distribution and a 10% increase to the 2017 annual distribution
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO