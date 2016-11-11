BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 BMTC Group Inc :
* Quarterly same store sales rose 3.5 percent
* Quarterly revenue rose 4.3 percent to C$197.6 million
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.09 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.40
* BMTC Group Inc. announces financial results for its quarter ended September 30th, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
