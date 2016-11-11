BRIEF-Crown Equities Inc says qtrly net income attributable 851,913 pesos versus loss of 4.9 million pesos
Nov 10 CME Group Inc
* CME Group CEO Phupinder Gill announces retirement; board expands role of Terry Duffy to chairman and CEO; appoints Bryan Durkin as president
* Says Bryan Durkin appointed president
* Terry Duffy has assumed expanded role of chairman and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* qtrly net loss attributable 33.5 million pesos versus loss of 47.9 million pesos