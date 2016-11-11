Nov 10 Petrowest Corp :

* Q3 revenue $45.7 million versus $65.3 million

* Petrowest - 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance $20-25 million presented in Q2 will not be achieved in 2016

* Petrowest - 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance will not be achieved in 2016 due to extremely atypical, unseasonal weather conditions

* Petrowest Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results