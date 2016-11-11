BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 Petrowest Corp :
* Q3 revenue $45.7 million versus $65.3 million
* Petrowest - 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance $20-25 million presented in Q2 will not be achieved in 2016
* Petrowest - 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance will not be achieved in 2016 due to extremely atypical, unseasonal weather conditions
* Petrowest Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.