BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 Valeura Energy Inc :
* Qtrly net sales 680 boe/d (42% from banarli)
* Valeura Energy-outlook for annual average net sales in 2016 is about 800 boe/d, which is at low end of guidance range of 800 to 900 boe/d provided on August 11
* Valeura announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and progress on recent transformational transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.