BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 third quarter and year to date financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22
* Q3 revenue C$221.3 million versus C$189.6 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.