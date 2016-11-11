BRIEF-Medcamp Q1 net result turns to profit of 40,735 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 10 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces quarterly results
* Qtrly revenues were $10.6 million, compared to NIL during Q4 2015
* Qtrly net loss was $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million during Q4 2015
* Says current quarter net loss is result of recognition of a full quarter of DLC's financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
