BRIEF-Medcamp Q1 net result turns to profit of 40,735 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 10 Genesis Land Development Corp :
* Genesis announces special cash dividend and reports 2016 third quarter results
* Genesis Land Development-Board approved payment of special cash dividend of $0.25/share for total of approximately $10.9 million payable in December 2016
* Says Q3 revenue $29.2 million versus $34.9 million same quarter last year
* Says Q3 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Target company is 33 Old Broad Street Investment Company Limited