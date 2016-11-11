MOVES-UK-based RateSetter names Manduca as non-exec chairman
May 15 UK-based peer-to-peer lender RateSetter named Paul Manduca as its new non-executive chairman, replacing Alan Hughes.
Nov 11 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Q3 revenue rose 40.3 percent to $511.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* New flyer industries inc - growth in coach and transit bus aftermarket industry will be in range of zero to 2% in 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $503.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New flyer announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday it had fined Japan's Panasonic Corp for failing to disclose that its purchase of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International would boost its indirect ownership of Ficosa Mexico.