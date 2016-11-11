Nov 11 New Flyer Industries Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 40.3 percent to $511.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* New flyer industries inc - growth in coach and transit bus aftermarket industry will be in range of zero to 2% in 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $503.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

