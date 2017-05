Nov 11 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for October 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming's traffic in October 2016 was 245,344 carloads, a decrease of 11,865 carloads, or 4.6 pct, compared with October 2015.

* Genesee & Wyoming's traffic in October 2016 was 245,344 carloads, a decrease of 11,865 carloads, or 4.6 pct, compared with october 2015

* Genesee & Wyoming says for North American operations traffic in October 2016 was 134,939 carloads, a decrease of 2.0 pct compared with October 2015

* Traffic in October 2016 was 96,252 carloads, a decrease of 9.0 pct compared with october 2015 for U.K./European operations

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: