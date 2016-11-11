Nov 11 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals signs definitive agreement to acquire Arsia Therapeutics marking entry into biosimilar market

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says under terms of stock purchase agreement, Eagle will pay approximately $30 million at closing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says Arsia founders Dr. Robert Langer and Dr. Alexander Klibanov of MIT to collaborate with Eagle

* $27.3 million of deal value will be paid in cash and $2.7 million of which will be paid in eagle common stock

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says to pay up to $48 million in additional payments upon completion of certain milestones, for aggregate potential payments of $78 million