BRIEF-Inwestycje.pl Q1 net result swings to profit of 155,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 155,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 392,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Sprott Inc
* Sprott Inc announces 2016 third quarter results
* Sprott says assets under management were $10.1 billion as at Sept 30, 2016, versus $7.4 billion as at September 30, 2015 and $9.8 billion as at June 30, 2016
* Sprott inc - assets under administration were $3.0 billion, as at Sept 30, 2016, compared to $2.0 billion as at Sept 30, 2015 and $2.7 billion as at june 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.05
* Q3 revenue rose 66 percent to C$36.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that tried to recoup old debt that was not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.