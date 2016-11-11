BRIEF-Olainfarm sales increase in April by 28 pct at 11.3 million euros
* REACHED 11.28 MILLION EUROS, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE BY 28 PERCENT COMPARED TO SALES OF APRIL 2016
Nov 11 Cognition Therapeutics Inc
* Cognition Therapeutics announces dosing of first Alzheimer's patient in phase 1B trial of CT1812 Source text for Eikon:
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)