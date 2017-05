Nov 11 Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra Firma Capital Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Terra Firma Capital Corp says total assets increased by 53% to $145.3 million at September 30, 2016 from $96.8 million at September 30, 2015

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q3 revenue fell 14 percent to c$3.6 million