Nov 11 China Gold International Resources Corp
Ltd :
* China Gold International reports 2016 third quarter
results
* China Gold - Qtrly copper production from jiama mine
increased by 23 pct to 4,836 tonnes from 3,934 tonnes for same
period in 2015
* China Gold - Qtrly gold production at csh mine decreased
to 46,654 ounces for Q3 from 57,981 ounces for same period in
2015
* Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million
pounds in 2016
* China Gold - projected gold production of 235,000 ounces
in 2016
* Qtrly net income was us$7.7 million compared to a net loss
of US$5.2 million for same period in 2015
* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $109.6 million
