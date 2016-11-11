Nov 11 Biothera Pharmaceuticals :

* Biothera Pharmaceuticals' preclinical data further validate mechanism of its Phase 2 cancer immunotherapy, Imprime PGG

* data further elucidate ability of imprime PGG to trigger changes across immune system that enable coordinated, anti-cancer immune response

* co,Merck advancing phase 2 clinical research collaboration to evaluate imprime PGG, keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma

* Merck, co collaborating with big ten cancer research consortium to commence Imprime PGG plus keytruda phase 1b/2 study in patients with NSCLC