UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc :
* Continues to estimate that its available cash and cash equivalents will fund its planned operations into Q1 of 2017
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc qtrly loss from operations was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from Q3 of 2015
* Expects that additional capital will be required to complete its planned clinical and preclinical development
* Update -- Cellectar Biosciences announces recent key accomplishments and third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.