UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag :
* Record date of rights offering will be Nov 22, 2016
* Nabriva announces planned rights offering and sets record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.