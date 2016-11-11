WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Nov 11 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd -
* Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd says operations at mine were temporarily suspended to alert authorities and allow them to investigate
* Accident was an isolated incident that occurred on a development heading at level 4 of rosario mine
* Santacruz silver reports fatality at the Rosario mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)