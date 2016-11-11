Nov 11 Westernone Inc :

* Q3 loss per share for continuing operations $1.27 from continuing operations

* Qtrly revenue $25.7 million versus $46.8 million

* Westernone inc- "Q3 results were negatively impacted by persistent economic headwinds and continuing challenging market conditions"

* Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.65 excluding items

* Westernone Inc. Announces 2016 Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: