* Qtrly gross premiums written $17.2 million versus $17.3
million
* National Security Group Inc- net of re-insurance,
Hurricane Matthew will reduce Q4 and full year pre-tax income by
$4 million
* National Security Group Inc- Hurricane Matthew will reduce
Q4 and full year net income by $2.64 million
* National Security Group Inc- for Q4, revised estimates of
ultimate gross loss (before re-insurance recoveries) to a range
of $7 million to $8 million
* The National Security Group, Inc. releases earnings
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37
