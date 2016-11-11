Nov 11 National Security Group Inc :

* Qtrly gross premiums written $17.2 million versus $17.3 million

* National Security Group Inc- net of re-insurance, Hurricane Matthew will reduce Q4 and full year pre-tax income by $4 million

* National Security Group Inc- Hurricane Matthew will reduce Q4 and full year net income by $2.64 million

* National Security Group Inc- for Q4, revised estimates of ultimate gross loss (before re-insurance recoveries) to a range of $7 million to $8 million

* The National Security Group, Inc. releases earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37