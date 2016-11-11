WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Nov 11 Conagra Brands Inc :
* Conagra Brands Inc - with addition, conagra brands board will consist of 10 members
* Conagra Brands announces appointment of Craig P. Omtvedt to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)