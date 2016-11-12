BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Nov 11 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
* Edgefront real estate investment trust announces strong q3 results with year-over-year growth in affo per unit, industry leading 100% occupancy
* Q3 FFO per unit $0.048
* Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054
* Q3 property revenue $3.88 million versus $2.98 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi