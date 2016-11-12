Nov 11 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

* Edgefront real estate investment trust announces strong q3 results with year-over-year growth in affo per unit, industry leading 100% occupancy

* Q3 FFO per unit $0.048

* Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054

* Q3 property revenue $3.88 million versus $2.98 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)