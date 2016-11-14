WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
Nov 13 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :
* Painted Pony announces expanded 2017 capital budget, increased 2017 production forecast, increased firm transportation and conference participation
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Increased expected 2017 year-end exit production volumes to 408 mmcfe/d (68,000 boe/d) with a 2017 capital budget of $319 million
* Painted Pony - Impact of accelerated expansion is expected 19% increase in Q4 2017 exit production volumes to about 68,000 boe/d from 57,000 boe/d
* Painted Pony Petroleum - Estimated capital spending in Q1 of 2017 has been reduced from previous estimates by $23 million to $87 million
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Planned accelerated expansion of townsend facility and associated infrastructure by an incremental 100 mmcf/d in 2017
* Painted Pony Petroleum - Capital spending in 2016 is forecasted to increase by $14 million to $213 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
