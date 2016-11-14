Nov 14 Harman International Industries Inc
:
* Samsung electronics to acquire Harman, accelerating growth
in automotive and connected technologies
* Harman International Industries - Company and Samsung
Electronics enter agreement under which Samsung will acquire
Harman for $112.00 per share in cash
* Harman International Industries Inc - Will continue to be
led by Dinesh Paliwal and Harman's current management team
* Harman International Industries Inc - Agreement has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Harman International Industries - Evercore is serving as
financial advisor to Samsung ; J.P. Morgan and Lazard are
serving as financial advisors to Harman
* Says total equity value of deal approximately $8.0
billion
* Harman international Industries Inc - Upon closing, Harman
will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary
* Harman International Industries Inc - Samsung plans to
retain Harman's work force, headquarters and facilities
Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBw1KC1vpa ]
Further company coverage: