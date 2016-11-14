Nov 14 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Dynavax Technologies Corp says expects a Class 2
designation for a resubmission of BLA, which would result in a
target review period of six months
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - FDA issues crls to request
additional information for review and approval
* Dynavax technologies - "CRL is consistent with our opinion
that heplisav-b is approvable and we are seeking to meet with
fda as soon as possible"
* Dynavax Technologies Corp -"we are moving swiftly to
identify a potential pharmaceutical or financial partner"
* Dynavax Technologies - time, resources that will be
required to gain approval leads co to consider it may not be
able to advance program on its own
* Dynavax technologies -in CRL, there is no request for
additional clinical trials and there are no apparent concerns
with rare serious autoimmune events
* Dynavax Technologies - CRL seeks clarification regarding
specific adverse events of special interest
* Dynavax Technologies - CRL also seeks clarification
regarding a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac
events in a single study (HBV-23)
* Dynavax Technologies- CRL seeks clarification regarding,
new analyses of integrated safety data base across different
time periods, post-marketing commitments
* Dynavax receives complete response letter from U.S. Food
and Drug Administration for biologics license application for
heplisav-b
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: