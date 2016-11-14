Nov 14 Patriot National Inc :

* Patriot National Inc - "board of directors continues to explore all strategic value creation opportunities"

* Patriot National Inc - expands stock repurchase program to $40 million from $15 million

* Patriot National Inc - declares special dividend of $2.50 per share of common stock

* Company closes new $250 million term loan and $30 million revolving credit line with Cerberus Business Finance

* Patriot National Inc - company fully repaid all outstanding obligations on former senior secured credit facility upon closing

* Patriot National Inc announces closing of new credit facility and capital distribution to shareholders