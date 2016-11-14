Nov 14 Aecom

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom says fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $115 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $18.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom - total backlog increased 4% from q3 to $42.8 billion at quarter-end

* Aecom - stephen m. Kadenacy, in addition to his existing operational duties as president, has been given added title of chief operating officer

* Aecom - fiscal year 2017 adjusted eps guidance includes approximately $0.20 of anticipated gains related to aecom capital realizations

* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.66 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $3.10 including items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: