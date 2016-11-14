Nov 14 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Says trial successfully achieved statistically
significant differences between treatment group and placebo
group
* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse
events observed in the phase 3 clinical trial
* Says DEXTENZA exhibited a strong safety profile and has
been generally well-tolerated in the trial
* Says it is preparing for resubmission to its NDA for
DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular pain indication by end of year
* Ocular Therapeutix - subject to potential approval, plans
to submit an NDA supplement for DEXTENZA to include a
post-surgical ocular inflammation indication
* Says trial successfully met its two primary efficacy
endpoints for inflammation and pain
* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) announces successful topline
results for both inflammation and pain primary efficacy
endpoints from phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: