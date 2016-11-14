Nov 14 Kindred Healthcare Inc :
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect our exit from skilled
nursing facility business to be accretive to earnings
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect after-tax net proceeds
from sale of assets will range from $100 million to $300 million
after transaction costs
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect to apply anticipated net
proceeds to reduce funded debt
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - will continue to operate ventas
properties as it works to sell them to new owners/operators
* Press release - kindred announces agreements with ventas
facilitating strategic exit from skilled nursing facility
business
