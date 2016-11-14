Nov 14 Kindred Healthcare Inc :

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect our exit from skilled nursing facility business to be accretive to earnings

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect after-tax net proceeds from sale of assets will range from $100 million to $300 million after transaction costs

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect to apply anticipated net proceeds to reduce funded debt

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - will continue to operate ventas properties as it works to sell them to new owners/operators

Press release - kindred announces agreements with ventas facilitating strategic exit from skilled nursing facility business