* Royal nickel - 2016 mined gold production is now expected
to be 29 - 30 koz and nickel production is now expected to be
1.5 - 2 kt for beta hunt mine
* Royal nickel corp - gold production ramp-up at beta hunt
mine is expected to complete by q1 2017
* Rnc's ability to operate as a going concern is dependent
on its ability to raise financing
* Royal nickel corp says q3 beta hunt pre-commercial gold
sales were 7,570 ounces, a 40% increase from 5,402 ounces in
prior quarter
* Royal nickel corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Royal nickel corp qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Royal nickel corp - in 2016, rnc expects its 30% share of
production from reed mine to be 4-4.5 kt of copper and 0.5-0.75
koz of gold
* Royal nickel - can be no assurance that adequate or
sufficient funding will be available in future, or available
under terms acceptable to rnc
* Rnc announces q3 2016 results
