Nov 14 Trustmark Corp -

* Holders of RB Bancorporation common stock will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of RB Bancorporation

* Deal for approximately $25.6 million

* RB Bancorporation's bank unit, Reliance Bank, will merge into Trustmark National Bank simultaneously with merger of parent cos

* Trustmark corporation and RB Bancorporation announce definitive merger agreement