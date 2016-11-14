BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy)
Nov 14 Aecon Group Inc :
* John Beck, who was CEO until June 2014, resumes his role as CEO, and Brian V. Tobin becomes independent chairman
* Aecon Group Inc- Terrance Mckibbon is stepping down as president and chief executive officer of Aecon
* Aecon Group Inc- a committee of board led by Mr. Tobin is being established to recruit a new CEO
* Terrance Mckibbon steps down as president and CEO of Aecon Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)