Nov 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :
* Forecasting successively greater margins through close of
2016, and profitability moving into 2017.
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly sales revenue for three
months ended Aeptember 30, 2016 increased to $1.78 million
compared to $1.57 million in Q2 2016
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- reduced its net loss by 61 pct
to $852,462 during Q3 2016 compared to a net loss of $1.38
million in Q3 2015
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly order backlog is
approximately $2.9 million
* Solar Alliance reports stronger third quarter sales &
financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: