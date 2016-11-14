Nov 14 Famous Dave's Of America Inc -
* During Q3 of fiscal 2016, company recorded approximately
$3.4 million in asset impairment charges
* Anticipate addressing ongoing operation of 11 locations
impaired over next 3 years by lease restructuring, lease
assignment or closure
* Famous Dave's Of America Inc quarterly total revenue $25.5
million versus $27.9 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 1 percent
* Famous Dave's reports results for third quarter fiscal
2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing
operations
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations
