MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* Estée Lauder Companies Inc received financial advice from Evercore and Bnp Paribas
* Estee lauder companies - John Demsey, executive group president, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., will add too faced to portfolio of brands that he oversees
* The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire too faced
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion
* Too faced received financial advice from Goldman, Sachs & Co and Jefferies Llc
* The Estée Lauder companies to acquire Too Faced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP