Nov 14 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum Corporation reports financial results for the
third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $3.2 million versus $3.5 million
* "Significant workforce reductions during and just after
end of quarter will be fully reflected in Q4 2016 results"
* "With its current cost structure, post restructuring and
divestiture of validsoft, positive ebitda is projected for full
year 2017"
* Sees revenue growth of 25 percent for 2017 over annualized
Q4 2016 projected revenues of approximately $3 million
* Headcount reductions from 265 full time equivalents
("ftes") to 82 ftes at end of Q3 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: