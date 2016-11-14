Nov 14 China Lending Corp :
* China Lending Corp - expanding lending services in two new
sectors
* China Lending Corp - qtrly net interest income increased
33.9% to $6.0 million, compared to $4.5 million
* China Lending Corp - reaffirms 2016 guidance
* China Lending Corp qtrly earnings per share to ordinary
shareholders $0.23
* China Lending Corp reports record revenue and net income
for the 2016 nine-month reporting period
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $34.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 21 percent
