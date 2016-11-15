BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 14 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.22
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.23
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.