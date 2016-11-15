Nov 15 Blucora Inc :

* Blucora inc - agreed to sell its Monoprice business to YFC Boneagle Electronic Co. Ltd for $40 million in cash

* Says Financo is serving as exclusive financial advisor to co in connection with this transaction