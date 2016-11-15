Nov 15 Lundin Mining Corp

* Lundin-Termination fee of $100 million, which has been secured by a letter of credit that has been received by co, payable to co in certain circumstances

* Lundin-Agreed to sell indirect interest in TF Holdings Ltd to bhr partners affiliate for $1.136 billion in cash and contingent consideration of up to $51.4 million

* Lundin -contingent consideration consists of $25.7 million if average copper price exceeds $3.50/pound during 24-month period beginning on Jan 1, 2018

* Lundin -contingent consideration consists of $25.7 million if average cobalt price exceeds $20 per pound, during 24-month period beginning on Jan 1, 2018

* Lundin Mining announces agreement to sell interest in TF Holdings for $1.136 billion