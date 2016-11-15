BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Jd.Com Inc :
* Net revenues for q4 of 2016 are expected to be between rmb75.0 billion and rmb77.5 billion
* Net loss per ads for q3 of 2016 was rmb0.64 (us$0.10), compared to rmb0.39 for q3 of 2015
* JD.com inc - gmv for q3 of 2016 increased by 43% to rmb158.8 billion (us$23.8 billion) from core gmv (excluding paipai.com) of rmb111.0 billion in q3 of 2015
* Gmv excluding virtual items for q3 of 2016 totaled rmb155.6 billion (us$23.3 billion), up 47% from q3 of 2015
* Fulfilled orders excluding virtual items in q3 of 2016 were 401.2 million, an increase of 55%
* Fulfilled orders placed through mobile accounted for about 79.7% of total orders fulfilled in q3, increase of more than 110%
* Loss from operations for q3 of 2016 was rmb416.2 million (us$62.4 million), compared to rmb667.2 million for same period last year
* Non-Gaap net income per ads for q3 of 2016 was rmb0.20 (us$0.03), as compared to rmb0.02 in q3 of 2015
* JD.com- annual active customer accounts up 57% to 198.7 million in 12 months ended sept 30, 2016 versus 126.9 million, excluding unique customers from paipai.com
* JD.com - revenues from services and others, mainly from co's e-commerce platform business, for q3 were rmb5.6 billion (us$0.8 billion), up 60% from q3 of 2015
* JD.com announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue rmb 60.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 60.21 billion
* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 75 billion to rmb 77.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.