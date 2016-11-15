Nov 15 Orasure Technologies Inc :

* Orasure Technologies Inc- appointment of Stephen S. Tang, as chairman of company's board of directors effective November 14, 2016

* Orasure Technologies Inc- retirement of Douglas G. Watson as a director and chairman of board, effective November 13, 2016

* Orasure Technologies appoints Stephen S. Tang, PH.D. As chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: