Nov 15 Stratasys Ltd

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.35 to $1.44

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $701.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $662 million to $673 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.21

* FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $50 to $60 million.

* Stratasys releases third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $157.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: