* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15 Cyren Ltd :
* Cyren reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue rose 14 percent to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"